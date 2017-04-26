Probe biased, will appeal in SC, says Prasad Purohit’s wife

SOON AFTER the Bombay High Court today rejected Prasad Purohit’s bail application, his wife Aparna said they will file an appeal against the decision. “We were hopeful that the order will be in our favour. It has been more than eight years of attempting to undo the injustice done to him (Purohit),” she told The Indian Express. “The investigation against him has been biased. We will continue our efforts to prove it.” She said the Court of Inquiry conducted by the Defence Ministry concluded in 2012, and she managed to get access to it for the first time in 2016 through the Armed Forces Tribunal.

She said, “The Inquiry speaks about my husband having informed his seniors in the Army about the meetings where he participated only…as a military intelligence officer. Investigating agencies deliberately did not include them (Court of Inquiry report), as they favoured him.” She said neither the trial court and nor the HC considered this evidence.

