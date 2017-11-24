Probe Bharatsinh Solanki’s fake resignation: Congress

Attacking the BJP “for spreading lies on social media”, the state Congress unit on Thursday said it will file a complaint with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police seeking a probe into a fake resignation letter issued in the name of Gujarat party president Bharatsinh Solanki circulating on social media.

In a statement, state party spokesperson Manish Doshi said in the letter — that went viral on Thursday — while the letterhead used was in Gujarati, the resignation was in Hindi and Solanki’s signature in English. Doshi said multiple languages were used to confuse voters. “We will file a complaint on Friday and demand a proper investigation, identification of the accused and punishment,” he said.

