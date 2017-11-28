Probe against Latur school for ‘expelling’ rape victim, principal denies charge

The principal of the school in Devni taluka of Latur has denied the charge of expelling the girl. (Photo for representational purpose) The principal of the school in Devni taluka of Latur has denied the charge of expelling the girl. (Photo for representational purpose)

A SCHOOL in Maharashtra’s Latur district is facing a probe by the district administration after allegations that it expelled a 15-year-old rape victim from the institution to “maintain its dignity”.

The principal of the school in Devni taluka of Latur has denied the charge of expelling the girl.

The minor was allegedly raped in April by an Army jawan who is yet to be arrested.

Latur district collector G Shreekant said he had sought a written explanation from the principal on why he handed over the school leaving certificate to the girl’s brother. “I have also personally spoken to the principal. He denied that the school on its own had given the leaving certificate. He said the girl’s brother had sought the school leaving certificate,” Shreekant said.

The girl’s maternal uncle on Monday said the victim went to school for a couple of days when the academic year started in June. “However, her brother got a call from a teacher of the school who said we should collect her leaving certificate as the school does not want to keep a student because of whom the school will be defamed,” he said. “When her brother went to the school, the principal was ready with the leaving certificate which was immediately handed over to him,” he said.

The uncle said the girl was raped by the jawan in April. “Since then we were chasing the police for registering the offence. The police had consistently refused to register the rape complaint… They were demanding money from us… It was only when we approached the SP that a complaint was registered on August 29,” he said.

While Latur SP Shivaji Rathod could not be reached for comment, another officer who did not wish to be named said, “The offence was registered in August after the girl and her family approached the police station… the girl’s family had made an application to the school for removing her name from the school as she was not regularly attending the classes.”

The officer added: “It is also pertinent to note that there have been complaints against each other due to family disputes.” When asked why the Army jawan is yet to be arrested, the officer said, “Some formalities have to be completed before any arrest of an Army person. Those processes are on.”

