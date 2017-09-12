Probe against Karti Chidambaram at crucial stage: CBI to Supreme Court

The court was hearing the CBI’s appeal challenging an order of the Madras High Court staying the lookout circular against Karti. The Supreme Court had stayed the HC order, thereby reviving the lookout circular. The court was hearing the CBI’s appeal challenging an order of the Madras High Court staying the lookout circular against Karti. The Supreme Court had stayed the HC order, thereby reviving the lookout circular.

Investigation against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with a case of FIPB clearance to a media group is at a “very crucial stage” and the CBI has “discovered” more overseas properties held by him, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the probe agency, said he would hand over the details of all overseas properties allegedly held by Karti to the court in a sealed cover.

“There are some new developments… New properties are also discovered… not less than 25 properties in foreign countries,” Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The court was hearing the CBI’s appeal challenging an order of the Madras High Court staying the lookout circular against Karti. The Supreme Court had stayed the HC order, thereby reviving the lookout circular.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti, raised objections, saying these had nothing to do with the circular. The CBI charges were “wild and reckless”, he said, and read out his client’s statement asking the government to come out with the list of his undeclared assets. The matter will come up for hearing on September 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App