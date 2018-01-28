Probe after Hindu Yuva Vahini leader talks love jihad at Republic-Day event

Muzaffarnagar SSP Anant Deo said, “We have got video of the function from a media house and are scrutinising it before initiating legal action.” (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files/Representational) Muzaffarnagar SSP Anant Deo said, “We have got video of the function from a media house and are scrutinising it before initiating legal action.” (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files/Representational)

Muzaffarnagar police have ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced in which a Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) leader purportedly made objectionable comments during a Republic Day function in Bhudhana area on Friday.

Referring to “love jihad”, HYV state secretary Nagendra Tomar was purportedly heard in the video telling his supporters that “if they take one, then prepare to bring at least 10 (women)”.

“Jo mere kunware ladke hain…jo mere mitra hain yuva… Bhaiyo, taiyyaar raho majbooti se… Love jihad ka jawaab yahin hai … Agar wo ek lekar jayein toh kam se kam 10 ko laane ki taiyyari rakho (my young friends who are bachelors, be prepared. This is the only answer to love jihad… if they take one, then prepare to bring at least 10),” Tomar is heard saying.

Tomar, a lecturer at a government-aided college in Meerut, had spoken at Shankar Palace in the area after a Tiranga Rally by HYV workers, the outfit’s Budhana’s media in-charge Abhishek Singhal confirmed. UP CM Adityanath is founder of HYV.

“Apne Hinduon ke beech me tathakhatit dharm nirpekshvadi kehte hain… Yeh kahan jayenge itni badi sankhya hai… are bhai hamare yahan ladkiyan kam hain, unke yahan ladkiya bahut jyada hain … hamare to ladke baithe hain taiyyar (The so-called seculars among Hindus say where will they go, they have such big numbers… we have very few girls compared to them… our boys are already prepared),” Tomar purportedly says.

Tomar today said, “Before the function, a few people told me that several Muslim families have shifted from various villages to Budhana town and their population has increased. So I said if they take one, then ensure to bring at least 10 girls from them. I said this to ask people to marry those girls and settle. I believe this will bring solidarity in the society.”

About love jihad, Tomar claimed, “I spoke of love jihad as it is flourishing in west UP.”

Muzaffarnagar SSP Anant Deo said, “We have got video of the function from a media house and are scrutinising it before initiating legal action.”

