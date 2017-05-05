Pro-TMC poet calls for boycott of BJP, RSS

Pro-Trinamool Congress intellectuals urged the people of West Bengal to set aside their political differences and fight unitedly against the “divisive policies” of BJP and RSS. (File Photo) Pro-Trinamool Congress intellectuals urged the people of West Bengal to set aside their political differences and fight unitedly against the “divisive policies” of BJP and RSS. (File Photo)

Calling for a boycott of the BJP and the RSS, Pro-Trinamool Congress intellectuals on Friday urged the people of West Bengal to set aside their political differences and fight unitedly against the “divisive policies” of the two organisations. “Bengal is a land of Rabindranath Tagore, Kavi Nazrul, Swami Vivekananda. It has no place for communal and divisive elements like RSS, BJP. We urge people to completely boycott BJP and RSS,” poet Subodh Sarkar said.

He expressed his astonishment at holding of rallies with arms during Ram Navami celebration on April 5. “Never before have I seen such rallies with arms during Ram Navami on the streets on Kolkata. The poison of communalism doesn’t kill everybody, it won’t ask whether you are a Hindu or Muslim. All of us need to set aside our political differences and fight against these forces,” he said.

State IT Minister and actor Bratya Basu accused the BJP of trying to harass opposition and secular forces of the country. “They are not only dividing the people along religious lines, but also harassing opposition and secular forces of the country as they are opposing the BJP. But harassment and intimidation won’t deter secular forces,” Basu felt.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now