Pro-talk ULFA asks indigenous people to unite against attack by “non-Assamese”

Reactions to the August 22 incident in which a group of ex-ULFA militants were bashed up inside a business premise owned by two Bengali persons in Nagaon continue to rock Assam, now with the pro-talk ULFA faction on Tuesday asking the indigenous communities of the state to stand united against more such attacks.

“Repeated attack on members of indigenous communities by non-Assamese people in the state in recent times has become a cause of major concern. While various groups and organisations have been protesting these attacks, what is required is a combined and united move so that miscreants do not take undue advantage of the situation. We appeal to various groups and organisations to come under one platform and take up a common programme,” Anup Chetia, general secretary of the ULFA faction that is currently engaged in peace talks with the Centre, said.

Chetia also alleged that the ruling party was trying to implement an agenda of shaping “a single Indian identity” by crushing the existence and identities of the indigenous communities of Assam. “Bangladeshis and other non-Assamese people have been emboldened to attack our people because of the ruling party’s agenda of shaping a single Indian identity” by crushing the existence and identities of the indigenous communities,” the ULFA faction’s leader in his statement said. He also asked the people to restrain and identify the “real enemies” of the indigenous people.

The ULFA leader’s statement came in the backdrop of the assault on a group of ex-ULFA militants inside a business premise owned by two Bengali persons in Nagaon on August 22, which has already triggered off massive protests across the state. The police, which had first arrested four ex-ULFA militants on allegations of dacoity, later arrested seven persons including Raju Das and Nidhan Das, the two owners of the business premise.

The seven persons arrested for allegedly assaulting the ex-ULFA militants are: Raju Das, Nidhan Das, Mano Das (all brothers who own the business establishment), Rajib Chakraborty, Abhishek Roy (district BJP secretary), Ajit Bhuyan and Utpal Bhuyan. They have been arrested in Case No 2315/17 of Nagaon police station under Sections 120(B), 211, 153(A), 325, 394 and 307 of the IPC. The four ex-ULFA militants arrested and later released three days later on bail in connection with Case No 2307/17 of Nagaon police station are: Nitu Deka, Akash Bordoloi, Basha Bordoloi and Dandi Deka. They have been arrested under Sections 34, 352, 387 and 447 of the IPC, read with Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Quit notice to Bengali family:

In Nagaon, even as a section of the residents of Panigaon asked the family of Raju Das (owners of the business premise in which the August 22 incident took place) to leave the town in the wake of the developments, a citizens’ meeting rejected the demand and opined that the law should take its own course.

“A section of residents on Monday did ask Shani Das, in whose sons’ business premises the August 22 incident had taken place, to leave the town. But a well-represented citizens meeting on Monday rejected it and unanimously resolved that the law should be allowed to take its own course,” Nagaon SP Debaraj Upadhyaya said. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the local AASU unit, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of Bengali-speaking citizens of the state on Tuesday appealed to all concerned not to give a communal colour to the August 22 incident and let the law take its own course. “We vehemently condemn the August 22 incident and demand a thorough inquiry so that the culprits could get exemplary punishment. We also appeal to all quarters not to give it a communal colour by putting the blame on the entire Bengali-speaking population of Assam,” a statement issued by Bengali Mukta Mancha, Guwahati, said.

“The entire Bengali-speaking community of Assam should not be held responsible for an unlawful act by one or two Bengali individuals. Those who attacked the Assamese youth in Nagaon do not represent us,” the statement which was signed among others by Cotton University professors BK Saha and Prasanta Chakraborty and journalists Amal Gupta and Arup Chakrabarty, said.

Earlier, a group of Assamese intellectuals led by former Gauhati University professor Hiren Gohain had on Saturday asked the Bengali-speaking community of Assam to come clean on the Nagaon incident. “We have not yet seen the larger Bengali-speaking community of Assam openly condemn this incident. Our appeal to them is that they protest this act of grave insult to the Assamese community. Otherwise we will be compelled to think that the conspiracy to give an impression that all Bengalis are enemies of the Assamese people is true,” Saturday’s statement signed by Gohain and others had said.

Interestingly, as the victims were former ULFA militants, it attracted sharp reaction from both pro-talk and anti-talk factions of the ULFA. While anti-talk faction leader Paresh Barua was the first to have reacted within hours of the August 22 incident and warned the culprits of dire consequences, pro-talk faction chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa even threatened to take out guns. “If such attacks on indigenous people continued, then there will be bloodshed. We do not want Assam to turn into a war-zone. Do not compel us to take out our guns,” Rajkhowa had said.

