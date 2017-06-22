‘Pro-Pakistan slogans’: VHP leads protest at Meerut college

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A group of youths led by VHP activists on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the campus of a dental college in Partapur to protest the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by Kashmiri students following Pakistan’s victory over India in the Champions Trophy final.

The protesters demanded expulsion of nearly 80 students of the privately run Kalka Dental College, and lodging a sedition case against them. “We cannot tolerate anymore and have requested for their expulsion,” VHP leader Gopal Sharma said.

Principal Sumeet Malhotra has said action will be taken if a written complaint is submitted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App