Pro-Pakistan group hacks websites of top Indian universities

The websites of six prominent universities of India, including the Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University, were on Tuesday hacked by pro Pakistani groups. The hackers, who called themselves PHC, posted anti-India and anti-Army messages on the websites.
“Do you know what your so called hero’s (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir ? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmirs ? Do you know they have raped many girls ? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir ? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed :( ? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister; Won’t your life and your families be destroyed ?,” reads the message on hacked AMU website.
According to reports, the group of hackers have also hacked around ten government websites including that of CSIR-National AerospaceLaboratories.
This happened days after an alleged Indian group hacked some thirty Pakistan government websites to ‘avenge’ the sentencing of former Indian Nay officer Kulbhushan Yadav. A message on a hacked Pakistani website read, “Charges against Kulbhushan Jadhav are fictitious, fake and farcical. There is no evidence of wrong doing by him. This is an act of “premeditated murder’. Earlier it was Sarabjeet, now it’s Jadhav.”
A Pakistani military court had earlier this month awarded death sentence to Jadhav, after he was found guilty of espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:41 pmSo these guys think their army is innocent??? They are the real rulers only puppet civil government is working. The great Indian defense services are well disciplined that is why the paid s are surviving if the the rulers give them powers to use their arms for what they are meant no one would dare to do any thing what they are doing now as some lunatic guys sitting in ac rooms are making them to do will stop at once. Do not test the patience of these disciplined guys. JaihindReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:34 pmthis is sanghi game bRAWmins and agents in pak via BJP IT cell agents like arrested dhruv saxena provide codes then via team vievers they hack and post real news which u wont believe becoz it pojected as hackReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:24 pmOur political leaders, bureaucrats, and common people should follow the good qualities in day to day life such as::Goodness-Honesty -Sweetness- Simplicity-Gentleness- Strength- Humility- Bravery- Valour -Talent- Prowess- Success-Memory -Trustworthiness- Heroism -Genuinity, the 16 principles of lord Sri Ram. Then all problems of India will be solved as all forms of evils will die naturally.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:22 pm“Do you know what your so called hero’s (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir ? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmirs ? Do you know they have raped many girls ? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir ? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed :( ? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister; Won’t your life and your families be destro ?,” reads the message on hacked AMU website From the above we understand that no one will pelt stones on soldiers without any reason and risk themselves. any way nobody can hide the truth .Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:20 pmDon't worry we will use our cow hacking method and through Vedic coding and mutra we can winReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:20 pmthese r good in this job, looting, hacking, snatching, robbers that's all they canReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 7:05 pmP A K I S T A N following C H I N A 's footsteps........P M ji where are your Gaurakshashas ........please line them up at the borders and in the Naxal regions !Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:58 pmhacker group led by Umar Khaled and Kanu.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:56 pmThis is like saying we will do anything but you should not retaliate.Reply
