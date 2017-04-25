Pro-Pakistan group hacks websites of top Indian universities

Amu Website Amu Website

The websites of six prominent universities of India, including the Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University, were on Tuesday hacked by pro Pakistani groups. The hackers, who called themselves PHC, posted anti-India and anti-Army messages on the websites.

“Do you know what your so called hero’s (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir ? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmirs ? Do you know they have raped many girls ? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir ? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed :( ? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister; Won’t your life and your families be destroyed ?,” reads the message on hacked AMU website.

Mobile version of DU's website & website of AMU were hacked & pro-Kashmir freedom messages were uploaded; both websites were later restored pic.twitter.com/K8qrkVgA16 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 25, 2017

According to reports, the group of hackers have also hacked around ten government websites including that of CSIR-National AerospaceLaboratories.

This happened days after an alleged Indian group hacked some thirty Pakistan government websites to ‘avenge’ the sentencing of former Indian Nay officer Kulbhushan Yadav. A message on a hacked Pakistani website read, “Charges against Kulbhushan Jadhav are fictitious, fake and farcical. There is no evidence of wrong doing by him. This is an act of “premeditated murder’. Earlier it was Sarabjeet, now it’s Jadhav.”

A Pakistani military court had earlier this month awarded death sentence to Jadhav, after he was found guilty of espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

