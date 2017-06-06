Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Related News
Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple complex on the 33rd anniversary of the Operation Blue Star. The city also observed a bandh on Tuesday on the call of radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa. Policemen were deployed in civil clothes along with SGPC’s task force to keep in check any disturbance to law and order. The calls of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ came from supporters of SAD (A) led by Simranjit Singh Mann, when the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat for Sikhs) Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh started his customary address.
Some even raised slogans against Gurbachan Singh. The ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ appointed “parallel” Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, in his address from the ground floor of the Akal Takht, accused former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal of interfering in Sikh religious affairs including in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
In view of the anniversary, security personnel were on high alert in Punjab. As many as 15 companies of paramilitary forces including CRPF, ITBP and RAF have been deployed in different parts of Punjab. Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Amritsar.
Operation Blue Star was a military operation ordered by then prime minister Indira Gandhi to remove militant religious leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Harminder Sahab complex of the Golden Temple. The operation occurred between June 1 and June 6, 1984. As a response to it, Gandhi’s two Sikh bodyguards gunned her down in November of the same year.
