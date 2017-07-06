Pro-Kannada activists deface English, Hindi signboards at Bengaluru mall

Pravin Shetty, leader of pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Source (ANI) Pravin Shetty, leader of pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Source (ANI)

A pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), defaced English and Hindi signages outside a restaurant at a Bengaluru mall. This comes after a sustained anti-Hindi row in the state carried out by such pro-Kannada groups.

The incident took place at a restaurant in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru’s Eco Tech park.

“If you put Kannada signages in Delhi and other places then we will put your signages in Karnataka,” said Pravin Shetty, leader of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, as quoted by ANI.

He objected against industries using the state resources but being choosy when it comes to using the language of the region. “Industries use land, electricity of Karnataka for profit. But they don’t want to use [our] language or give jobs to Kannadigas,” he added.

Owing to the IT boom in the last two decades, Bengaluru has become the silicon valley of India, and the city is now home to professionals from other states who are engaged in the sector.

On July 3 this year, signboards at two Metro stations in the city — Chickpete and Majestic — were plastered to hide the Hindi script.

An anti-Hindi Twitter campaign was also carried out recently using the hashtag #NammaMetroHindiBeda (Our Metro, we don’t want Hindi).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also came out in support of the anti-Hindi social media campaign and asked his officials to find out what policy and protocol are being followed in states where the native or common language isn’t Hindi like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha etc.

The Kannada Development Authority, after the directions of the CM, issued a notice to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The authority directed BMRCL to submit an explanation as to why it was using a three-language policy.

