Pro-Jallikattu groups, individuals file numerous caveats in Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Several caveats were today filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new Bill passed by Tamil Nadu assembly allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state, come up for consideration.

Nearly 70 caveats were filed by several individuals and organisations from various districts of the states in the top court.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The caveats were filed a day after O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK government moved the apex court seeking a prior hearing before any order is proposed to be passed in the matter.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 piloted by the Chief Minister was today adopted unanimously by a voice vote after a brief debate. The Bill would now be sent for approval to the President.

Advocate Prabhu Rama Subramanian, who filed several caveats on behalf of various individuals in the court today, said the apex court registry has cleared around 16 of caveats.

He said that several pro-Jallikattu groups and people have been approaching the lawyers in this regard.

Yesterday anticipating challenge to its ordinance, the state government had filed the caveat through its counsel Yogesh Kanna.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had yesterday approved the Jallikattu ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announcing that the bull taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state.

The Supreme Court had on Friday agreed not to pass a judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue after taking into account the Centre’s submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had then mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumati that people of Tamil Nadu were “passionate” about Jallikattu and the Centre and the state were trying to resolve the issue.