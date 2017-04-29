Priyanka Singh Rawat used idiom ‘khaal bhi khichwa lungi’ to describe cop’s poor attitude: Spokesperson

BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat (File Photo) BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat (File Photo)

A DAY after it was reported that BJP MP from Barabanki had allegedly threatened a local additional SP on April 26, her spokesperson on Friday claimed that Priyanka Singh Rawat had used some “idioms” to describe the police officer’s “poor attitude”. It has been alleged that Rawat, a first-time MP, had threatened to skin Additional Superintendent of Police (North) K Gyananjay Singh over his reported misconduct. K Gyananjay Singh said: “On the afternoon of April 26, I received a call from MP Priyanka Singh Rawat. She asked me about a case in which the body of a missing youth was recovered from Ram Nagar on April 18. I explained that four persons have been arrested and the evidence was being verified. The MP kept on asking what I was doing for last 15 days and did not listen to anything.” “It appears she was not aware of the facts of the case and suddenly got annoyed,” he added, while maintaining that he immediately informed Barabanki SP Vaibhav Krishna of the matter. Later, the SP had ordered a probe into the matter.

Police said a Dalit youth, Sudhir, had gone missing on April 14. In this connection, a missing report was filed at Ram Nagar police station. Four days later, Sudhir’s body was recovered by the police. When contacted, Rawat’s spokesperson Rudra Pratap Singh said: “Sudhir’s parents visited to police station but did not get any information about the case. They later met the MP and she called up K Gyananjay Singh… she found his attitude poor… In a statement that she gave at a press conference later — that she will get all the malai out…. khaal bhi khichwa lungi (will get all illegal wealth seized… skin you alive) is idioms that she is referring to.” Despite repeated attempts, Rawat could not be contacted for comment.

In the state polls, she had defeated Congress’ P L Punia. She was also in news in May, 2014 when she had officially appointed her father, Uttam Ram, as her representative for all government and development works in her constituency. Following a controversy, she later removed him from the post.

