Priyanka Gandhi Vadra progressively recovering from dengue: hospital

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is undergoing treatment for dengue at a private hospital here, is progressively recovering, hospital authorities Monday said. She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on August 23 and has been recuperating under the care of Dr Arup Basu, Senior Consultant, Department of Chest Medicine.

“She is convalescing. She has no fever now and her vital parameters and laboratory results are showing progressive recovery,” according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management of the SGRH. Delhi is reeling under the triple sting of vector-borne diseases dengue, chikungunya and malaria, with at least 657 people affected by dengue this season till August 19 in the city, according to a municipal report.

A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue on August 1 at the SGRH, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this season. The SGRH authorities said 59 cases of dengue have been reported at the facility between July 1 and August 16. The number of people affected by malaria this year in Delhi till August 19 has climbed to 412, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App