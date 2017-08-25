Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dengue, in hospital: Doctor

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) here for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said on Friday. Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, “She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering.”

Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines. Later dengue was confirmed, they said.

