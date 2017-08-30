Priyanka Gandhi Vadra discharged from hospital after recovery from Dengue

Priyanka Vadra. (Source: Express photo) Priyanka Vadra. (Source: Express photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday at 4 pm after recovery from Dengue, reported ANI. “Priyanka Vadra has been advised rest at home and to avoid physical exertion,” Dr D S Rana (Chairman, Board of Management, SGRH) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was undergoing treatment for dengue at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on August 23.

Delhi is reeling under the triple sting of vector-borne diseases dengue, chikungunya and malaria, with at least 657 people affected by dengue this season till August 19 in the city, according to a municipal report.

A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue on August 1 at the SGRH, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this season. The SGRH authorities said 59 cases of dengue have been reported at the facility between July 1 and August 16. The number of people affected by malaria this year in Delhi till August 19 has climbed to 412, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.

