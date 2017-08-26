Priyanka Gandhi down with dengue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra File/PTI Photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra File/PTI Photo

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been admitted to a private hospital for dengue treatment. “She was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever and was admitted on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicine. She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering,” said Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, Dr D S Rana.

Congress vice-president and her brother Rahul Gandhi visited her late Thursday evening and her husband Robert Vadra paid a visit on Friday, hospital sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App