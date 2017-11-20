Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passes away at 72

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister, Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in a coma since 2008, passed away on Monday.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirmed the news to The Indian Express.

Dasmunsi, who was Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, suffered a massive stroke in 2008 which left him paralysed and unable to speak. Blood supply to a part of his brain was cut off causing irreversible damage. His body systems were functional but he breathed through a tracheostomy tube attached to his neck and was fed through a PEG tube in his stomach. All basic life functions like breathing, blood pressure, sleep awake cycle were stable but he was not conscious of his surroundings.

He is survived by his wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni.

