PMO sanctions Defense Ministry to use IAF chopper to carry mortal remains of ex-Union minister PR Dasmunsi

File photo of senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI photo) File photo of senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI photo)

The Prime Minister’s Office has instructed the Defence Ministry to sanction the use of Indian Air Force chopper to carry the mortal remains of former Union Minister and Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi from Kolkata to Raiganj, his former constituency where his last rites will be performed, ANI reported.

Known for being a master organiser and a fiery orator, Dasmunsi passed away at a Delhi hospital on Monday after being in coma for nine long years. He was 72.

Dasmunsi was introduced to politics as a student leader in the late 1960s, when West Bengal went through one of the most violent political periods.

Bengal lost one of its brightest political luminaries with the death of the five-time MP, who crossed the boundaries of state politics to play an important role in national politics.

ALSO READ | Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi: A diminutive man who was among Bengal’s tallest grassroots leaders

He had served as minister for information and broadcasting and held the portfolio of the parliamentary affairs department from 2004 to 2008 in the UPA-1. During his tenure, several important landmark decisions were taken such as the bans on Western television networks which were deemed obscene by Dasmunsi. In addition to politics, he was also known for being an avid football lover, who was president of AIFF for nearly two decades till 2008.

With inputs from Agencies

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd