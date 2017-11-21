Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi: A diminutive man who was among Bengal’s tallest grassroots leaders

Deepa Dasmunsi with son in New Delhi, Monday. Anil Sharma Deepa Dasmunsi with son in New Delhi, Monday. Anil Sharma

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was a charmer. That perhaps was the secret behind his successful stint as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs — his last assignment before he suffered a stroke in 2008. But charm alone did not get him to where he was.

Having cut his teeth in politics in one of the most violent political eras of West Bengal in the 1960-70s, the diminutive, five-time MP was known as much for his spunk as the grassroots connect he so loved to flaunt. It is ironical that the Congress leader, who fought the Left all his life, and willingly ceded opposition space to a much junior Mamata Banerjee and her newly formed Trinamool Congress without letting that sour their relationship, never got to know that Left had been overthrown in West Bengal in 2011. Dasmunsi died at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday, having been in coma for nine years.

President of the Indian Youth Congress in the early 1970s, he left the Congress in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s defeat in 1977 to join Congress (S) of Devraj Urs. He had famously said then that if he returned to the Congress, “name your pet dog after me”. Dasmunsi did return, and with time became one of Rajiv Gandhi’s most trusted ministers. His partnership with Congress leader Somen Mitra is the stuff of West Bengal Congress legend, as is their eventual falling out. Given the ease with which he connected with workers at all levels, Dasmunsi broke the earlier Congress mould of erudite, foreign-educated leaders of elite provenance such as Siddhartha Shankar Ray. His was a perky, sunny presence — a man who was virtually unputdownable.

One of the first instances of the political audacity, which Dasmunsi made his signature style in later years, came in 1972. As a young Congress worker —Siddhartha Shankar Ray was the CM then — Dasmunsi went to Somen Mitra’s constituency, Sealdah, and had a meeting with party workers there, giving the impression that he was holding it on behalf of Mitra who has got the party ticket. Only, the ticket had not yet been announced, and neither Mitra nor Ray knew that Dasmunsi was holding the meeting.

In the end, the Congress was all but forced to announce Mitra’s candidature. Mitra told The Indian Express from Kolkata on Monday: “We were in politics together for almost 50 years. He was the tallest leader of our generation. I will be indebted to him for many reasons, including how he got me the ticket for Sealdah when I was still in Calcutta University…. There was difference of opinion in these 50 years, conflicts too, but never a divergence of minds.”

Dasmunsi’s memory was as much an asset as was his charm. Congress old-timers recall the time Rajiv Gandhi, as the party president, had visited north Bengal. Rajiv drove himself, and steady fixtures in the car were Mani Shankar Aiyar in the front seat and Dasmunsi at the back, rattling off names of party workers lining the streets greeting them, and pointing out landmarks that Indira Gandhi had visited.

He was right on most occasions, barring the time he said, as the car whizzed past a power project, that Indira Gandhi had inaugurated it. Rajiv, according to party old-timers, reversed the car a few hundred metres to come back and check the foundation stone. “This time, you are not right,” he told Dasmunsi. The foundation stone had the name of the Power Minister, not the Prime Minister.

