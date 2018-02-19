Priya Prakash Varrier moves Supreme Court, seeks stay on criminal proceedings in Oru Adaar Love case

Oru Adaar Love case: FIRs have been registered against Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of the Malayalam film in Telangana and Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community. Oru Adaar Love case: FIRs have been registered against Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of the Malayalam film in Telangana and Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community.

Seeking a stay on criminal proceedings against her and the team of upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, actor Priya Prakash Varrier moved the Supreme Court on Monday. In a plea submitted before the apex court, her counsel requested the court to list the matter for urgent hearing. The petition is expected to be taken up tomorrow by the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

FIRs have been registered against Varrier and the makers of the Malayalam film in Telangana and Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community.

The first complaint was registered in Hyderabad by a student against the film’s director, Omar Lulu, alleging that a song from the film showed Prophet Mohammad in poor light. It is being alleged that the lyrics of the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, carry derogatory references to the Prophet and his wife.

Last week, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defended the song and stated that the complaint against it is “not accidental”, and shows the growing intolerance towards freedom of art and free thought. Intolerance will not be allowed, be it from any quarter, he posted on Facebook.

Varrier’s popularity soared in recent weeks after a clip from her upcoming debut film went viral over the internet. Memes inspired by Varrier have been trending across India on social media. Her popularity had also quickly translated into hundreds and thousands of followers on Instagram.

