Priya Prakash Varrier moves Supreme Court, seeks stay on criminal proceedings in Oru Adaar Love case

Seeking a stay on criminal proceedings against her and the team of upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, actor Priya Prakash Varrier moved the Supreme Court on Monday. In a plea submitted before the apex court, her counsel requested the court to list the matter for urgent hearing. The petition is expected to be taken up tomorrow by the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.
FIRs have been registered against Varrier and the makers of the Malayalam film in Telangana and Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community.
The first complaint was registered in Hyderabad by a student against the film’s director, Omar Lulu, alleging that a song from the film showed Prophet Mohammad in poor light. It is being alleged that the lyrics of the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, carry derogatory references to the Prophet and his wife.
Last week, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defended the song and stated that the complaint against it is “not accidental”, and shows the growing intolerance towards freedom of art and free thought. Intolerance will not be allowed, be it from any quarter, he posted on Facebook.
Varrier’s popularity soared in recent weeks after a clip from her upcoming debut film went viral over the internet. Memes inspired by Varrier have been trending across India on social media. Her popularity had also quickly translated into hundreds and thousands of followers on Instagram.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 19, 2018 at 6:26 pmSoch le ache se.Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 6:16 pmgranted.Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 6:11 pmWhat a sorry state.Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 6:04 pmIs the film about Aadhar Card?....Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 6:11 pmNo. Note BanReply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 5:59 pmHOW POOR AND DEFENSELESS HINDUS WERE brutalized by terrorists like khilji from turkey, taimur from mongo lia and akbar aurangjeb from uzbekistan ancestory to convert them to islamic cult is a historical fact................... But you know whats ""THE MOST MISERABLE FACT?"" its this, that even after islamic terrorist rule is over, these converts STILL call themselves muslims, they STILL follow arabic culture, read their literature, and STILL praise and defend rapists, murders of their own family ancestors!................... they even name their children after those tormentors! What a pity!!................. Its called doing MENTAL SLAVERY, and this HABIT of mental slavery is due to inter-generational PHYSICAL SLAVERY for almost 1000 years....... But converts need to show right understanding and courage to break free themselves from this vicious cycle of mental slavery.Reply
- Load More Comments