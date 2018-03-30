Private medical college hikes fee by 300% after Uttarakhand govt gives free hand

In an official statement, authorities from the university, said that the matter regarding the fee was in the Uttarakhand High Court during the time of admissions last year. In an official statement, authorities from the university, said that the matter regarding the fee was in the Uttarakhand High Court during the time of admissions last year.

A private medical college in Uttarakhand has hiked its fees by upto 300 per cent, resulting in protests by students in the college. The decision to hike the fees comes after the Uttarakhand government gave a free hand to private medical colleges in the state to decide the fee they charge from undergraduate and post-graduate students.

The Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences hiked the MBBS tuition fee for first year from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh. For post-graduation courses, including MD in General Medicine, the first year fee has been hiked from Rs 7.38 lakh to Rs 26.6 lakh.

A first-year MBBS student from the college on condition of anonymity said, “I took admission here last year. Majority of us had to take loans to pay the fees. We paid Rs 5 lakh for the first year. Now, we are being asked to pay the revised fee (over Rs 20 lakh) for the second year and an additional Rs 15 lakh to match the Rs 19.76 lakh fee of first year.”

The fee hike was announced on Monday resulting in student protests in the college to force the authorities to withdraw the decision.

In an official statement, authorities from the university, which has 650 medical students in undergraduate courses, 102 students in post-graduate courses, said that the matter regarding the fee was in the Uttarakhand High Court during the time of admissions last year. “Last year, the students had signed affidavits stating that they would pay the fee that would be decided when the matter is resolved from the court. (Now) the college administration will not agree to any illegitimate demands of the students,” the statement stated.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said, “Rs 500-Rs 700 crore is invested when a medical college is built. The government does not provide monetary help for setting up a private medical college. The government wants to welcome investors, so we have allowed private medical colleges to decide their fee. However, the government will intervene if the institutes charge exceptionally high fees.”

