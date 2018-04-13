Private bank sacks employee for posting distasteful comment about Kathua rape victim

India has been rocked by the gory incidents in Kathua and Unnao as students and opposition takes to the streets.(Representational) India has been rocked by the gory incidents in Kathua and Unnao as students and opposition takes to the streets.(Representational)

A private bank in Kerala has terminated the contract of one of its employees after he posted an objectionable comment on social media about the eight-year-old girl in Kathua who was gang-raped and murdered last month.

Vishnu Nandakumar, who works as an assistant manager with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Palarivattom branch in Kochi, expressed happiness at the little child’s death saying, “It’s good that she has been killed. Otherwise, tomorrow, she might turn against India as a human bomb.”

The comment, posted on his personal Facebook account, invited massive outrage on social media with hundreds of users calling for his termination from his workplace. They tagged the bank’s Facebook profile in their posts, called its offices and wrote letters asking for Nandakumar’s sacking.

The bank earlier on Friday announced on Facebook: “We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement.”

The official Facebook profile of the bank was heavily down-rated by users within hours of Nandakumar’s comment and what seemed like the bank’s initial reluctance to act against him. However, a bank official told a television news channel that when the management heard about the incident, it took action against him the very same day.

