Pritam Singh appointed new Uttarakhand Congress chief        

Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh was on Thursday appointed as the new president of the Uttarakhand Congress where the party was routed in the recent assembly polls.

Singh’s appointment was made by the party high-command, state Congress chief spokesman Mathuradutt Joshi said.

A former minister, Singh replaces Kishore Upadhayay whose tenure comes to an end next month.

Congratulating Singh on his appointment, the outgoing Uttarakhand Congress chief expressed hope that the new leadership will strengthen the party in the state.

He said he will extend all his cooperation to the party’s new president and thanked all the party workers and office bearers for their cooperating with him during his three-year tenure.

The BJP had won 57 of the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand, reducing the ruling Congress to dismal 11 seats.

