Prisoner who escaped from jail in Shimla caught in Goa

A 46-year-old prisoner, who had escaped from Kanda central jail in Shimla six days ago, was on Saturday apprehended at Calangute village in Goa, police said. According to police, Darshan Kumar, who was undergoing life sentence for murder and robbery, was lodged in Kanda jail since 2012.

“While in jail, he was engaged in sale of bakery items and doing other jobs in the canteen. On November 12, he managed to escape from the jail,” inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of Calangute police station, told PTI. Subsequently, an offence was lodged in Shimla Sadar police station against him under the IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), he added.

According to Dalvi, Calangute police today received a tip-off from the sources that the accused might be moving in the area. “Accordingly, a team was formed to conduct a search operation to nab the accused,” he said.

Dalvi said that following a massive search operation, Darshan Kumar was apprehended near the fish market near the beach. “The accused was in the process of leaving Goa. Hence, later it would have become very difficult to trace and catch him. The officials of Shimla Sadar police station have been informed to take him into their custody,” Dalvi said.

