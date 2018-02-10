Prisoner injured in Bihar jail violence

The incident took place in Ara jail, about 60 km from Patna. The incident took place in Ara jail, about 60 km from Patna.

An undertrial in a Bihar jail in Bhojpur district was seriously injured on Saturday in a violent clash between two groups of inmates, police said. The incident took place in Ara jail, about 60 km from Patna. According to police, the clash followed heated exchange of words between the groups. One of the prisoners was beaten up badly. “The injured prisoner was admitted in hospital,” a police officer said. Additional security forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

