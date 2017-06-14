Prisoner cleared class XII without appearing for paper, probe ordered

A high-level inquiry has been ordered after a preliminary probe confirmed that jailed murder accused Govesh Kumar had obtained marks in one paper of the Class XII board examinations held earlier this year without actually appearing for it.

Govesh, a resident of Khair in Aligarh, appeared in the Class XII examination this year, but failed to give the last paper — English II — following his arrest by Gautam Budh police in connection with a murder case on April 16.

He was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar district jail the next day, said police. The exam was scheduled for April 19. A jail official told The Indian Express that Govesh did not appear for any examination from within the prison.

The murder accused secured a second division in the intermediate examination, results for which were declared last Friday.

On Sunday, Aligarh’s district magistrate Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashood directed District Inspector of School (DIOS) Raju Rana to probe the matter.

“We summoned records of Govesh’s examination center — SD Public School. The records show Govesh did not appear in the English II paper, and was marked absent in the examination center records. However, the results show that Govesh obtained 24 marks in the English II paper.

A team has now been sent to the Meerut regional office of UP Secondary Education Board to crosscheck details provided by the examination center,” said Raju Rana.

“Every examination center falling under Aligarh district has to send its attendance sheet to the regional office in Meerut. We will get a clear picture after a verification at the regional office is completed,” he added.

Shail Kumari Yadav, secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, said, “An inquiry is going on and action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.”

Police said Govesh was arrested in connection with the murder of one Kalyan Singh in Kasna police station area on December 31 last year.

Kalyan Singh was attacked and hit on his head with a empty bottle over a “love affair”, said Avaneesh Dixit, Station House Officer of Kasna police station.

