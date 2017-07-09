Latest News
  • Prisoner ‘attacked’ by inmate in Pune jail, dies

Prisoner ‘attacked’ by inmate in Pune jail, dies

Primary investigation has revealed that eight days ago, Mehkarkar and Dabhade, who were lodged in the same barrack, got involved in a fight over “water falling on them in the kitchen.”

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: July 9, 2017 3:24 am
Yerwada jail, jail fight, prisoner fight, inmate died, indian express, india news Yerwada jail, pune.
Related News

A convict was allegedly attacked and killed by another at Pune’s Yerwada jail on Saturday morning. This is the second such case in Maharashtra within a fortnight, when a convict has been murdered inside a prison. The police have identified the deceased as Sukhdev Meghraj Mehkarkar (42), a native of Ahmednagar district. He was convicted in a case of extortion and was serving a four-year term in Yerwada jail.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Suresh Dabhade (32), a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai. He is a convict in a murder case. Primary investigation has revealed that eight days ago, Mehkarkar and Dabhade, who were lodged in the same barrack, got involved in a fight over “water falling on them in the kitchen.” It is suspected that following this dispute, Dabhade had been nursing a grudge. He allegedly attacked Mehkarkar with a stone.

The incident came to light when a prisoner, Pravin Pawar, saw Mehkarkar lying in a pool of blood and alerted jail officer Baban Toke. Toke took him to the spot and called the doctors, who checked Mehkarkar and pronounced him dead.

A case of murder was later registered against Dabhade at the Yerwada police station.
Two inmates from the same barrack have told the investigators that they saw Dabhade
attacking Mehkarkar, a police official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 08: Latest News