Prisoner ‘attacked’ by inmate in Pune jail, dies

A convict was allegedly attacked and killed by another at Pune’s Yerwada jail on Saturday morning. This is the second such case in Maharashtra within a fortnight, when a convict has been murdered inside a prison. The police have identified the deceased as Sukhdev Meghraj Mehkarkar (42), a native of Ahmednagar district. He was convicted in a case of extortion and was serving a four-year term in Yerwada jail.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Suresh Dabhade (32), a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai. He is a convict in a murder case. Primary investigation has revealed that eight days ago, Mehkarkar and Dabhade, who were lodged in the same barrack, got involved in a fight over “water falling on them in the kitchen.” It is suspected that following this dispute, Dabhade had been nursing a grudge. He allegedly attacked Mehkarkar with a stone.

The incident came to light when a prisoner, Pravin Pawar, saw Mehkarkar lying in a pool of blood and alerted jail officer Baban Toke. Toke took him to the spot and called the doctors, who checked Mehkarkar and pronounced him dead.

A case of murder was later registered against Dabhade at the Yerwada police station.

Two inmates from the same barrack have told the investigators that they saw Dabhade

attacking Mehkarkar, a police official said.

