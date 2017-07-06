Priority given to electricity, infrastructure development: Raghubar Das 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said the state government was giving priority to electricity and infrastructure development. The government has set a target to provide electricity to 68 lakh families in 32,000 villages of the state by December 2018, he said while inaugurating a 132/33 KV grid sub station at Baliguma in Jamshedpur.

Process to set up 2016 sub-stations was on to achieve the target within the stipulated time frame, he said. The chief minister said 2067 villages will be provided with solar energy. Das said investors would invest in the state only when infrastructure was available, so priority was being given to energy sector to improve facilities. The government has plan to supply electricity from separate feeders for industry, households and farmers, Das said and appealed to people to pay electricity bills.

Be honest in utilising facilities and become a partner in the development of the state, he said. The chief minister said Jharkhand has abundance of resources to transform itself and was capable to enter the club of developed states of the country soon. Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affair minister, Saryu Roy said it was the first power grid of the country using mono-pole technology. The new facility would help solve the power problem in the area including densely-populated Mango, he said.

