Print media growth in India contrary to slump in West: Audit Bureau of Circulation

In this decade, 2.37 crore copies of print media have been added along with an increase of 251 publishing centres. (Representational image) In this decade, 2.37 crore copies of print media have been added along with an increase of 251 publishing centres. (Representational image)

A report by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) said print media circulation in India grew at an annual average of 4.87 per cent in the ten years to 2016 and that the country is one of the brightest spots in the print media segment compared to the global scenario.

In this decade, 2.37 crore copies of print media have been added along with an increase of 251 publishing centres.

Regional language newspapers largely contributed to this growth. Hindi newspapers and magazines topped with 8.76 per cent, compounded annual growth rate between 2006 and 2016. This was closely followed by Telugu at 8.28 per cent. English newspapers and magazines grew at 2.87 per cent.

According to ABC, which certifies the circulation figures of member publications every six months , India is one of the few markets where print advertising revenue is growing. It also said that India’s paid-for daily circulation is growing, while it is declining in most other countries. The circulation growth of paid-for dailies grew at 12 per cent in 2015 for India, compared to a 12 per cent decline in the UK, 6 per cent fall in Australia and a 2 per cent contraction in the US.

Given the strong growth in the Hindi press, the North zone showed an annual average growth of 7.83 per cent. It was followed by South India at 4.95 per cent, West zone at 2.81 per cent and East 2.63 per cent. In terms of language publications, Hindi led the pack – with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate or CAGR of 8.76% in the period 2006 to 2016 .

