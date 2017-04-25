Principal wins case against school: ‘Till the girls get justice, this isn’t over’

Sherly Paul (47), who won a case in the Supreme Court against the management of a Mumbai school, was felicitated by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Monday for her grit and courage. She had reported to the management a teacher who had allegedly molested students in 2013. She was subsequently dismissed from service.

Even though Paul was reinstated as principal of the school last month following the case, the school is yet to clear arrears of her salary, which the apex court has ordered be paid to her from 2014.

In 2014, Paul had been suspended by the school management, which accused her of defaming the school with false charges after she filed a complaint against a teacher with the D N Nagar police. In December 2013, some girls had approached the headmistress, stating that a teacher had been misbehaving with them. Yogesh Yadav, the mathematics teacher, was accused of molesting girls of Class X.

An inquiry by the school management found Yadav ‘innocent’ while in 2014, Paul was suspended. The Supreme court verdict stated that she should be reinstated as the principal of the school, and that the accusations made against her by the management were false.

Asked how it feels to emerge victorious, Paul told The Indian Express, “As long as the accused walks free, this isn’t over. All the girls who had to go through the trauma haven’t received justice yet… The last couple of years have been terrible, it has been very difficult trying to make ends meet along with all the court expenses.”

Since her reinstatement in March, Paul is yet to receive her salary pending since her suspension in 2014.

Paul says principals should be given sufficient authority so that in cases like this, they do not hesitate in taking action against a teacher, without fear of backslash from the management. “No student must suffer through such trauma alone. They should be able to come and speak to us, knowing that we have their best interests at heart,” she said.

Anant Thakore, one of the Trustees of the school, said the school was in the process of evaluating her dues. “The dues shall be cleared in the next 15 days,” he said.

Regarding the case, Thakore maintained that Paul’s statements were defamatory. “She made all those girls write the letters against Yadav. All her allegations are false. She only wants to defame the school. She is a headmistress, her job is to teach and not defame the school,” he said.

Senior inspector of D N Nagar police, Dhanaji Nawad, said that the accused was currently out on bail. “The case against Yadav is still pending and the trial is yet to begin,” he said.

Have a comment or suggestion for Rewind?

Write to mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com with subject line: Rewind

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now