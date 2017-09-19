Principal, teacher booked for abetment of student’s suicide in Maharashtra

The boy’s father also demanded that his family be provided the CCTV footage of the school on the day the incident. (Representational Image) The boy’s father also demanded that his family be provided the CCTV footage of the school on the day the incident. (Representational Image)

The principal, director, and a teacher of a private school here have been booked for the alleged abetment to suicide of a 12-year-old student, police said on Tuesday. On September 8, the Class V student had set himself on fire at his home after his teachers allegedly threatened to summon his parents and police over some tiff which he had with a classmate, they said.

He had sustained 50 per cent burns and was taken to a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra where he succumbed during treatment on the night of September 15, the police said. Based on the statement of the boy’s father, the police lodged an FIR against the three persons.

“A case was registered under IPC section 305 (abetment to suicide of child) on Sunday against the school’s principal, Vandana Tamrakar, director Randhir Tamrakar and teacher Nidhi Chourasia,” Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari said. “We are investigating the case after which follow up action will be taken,” he said.

The boy’s father, in his complaint, said their son returned home from school on September 8 and took the extreme step by pouring kerosene on himself. He said his son was scared as his teacher and principal had threatened to call the police and the parents after he had some tiff with one of his classmates.

The boy’s father also demanded that his family be provided the CCTV footage of the school on the day the incident.

