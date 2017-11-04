Prince Charles to arrive in India on November 8

Prince Charles. (File) Prince Charles. (File)

Prince Charles will arrive in India on November 8 to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that will be held next year in the UK. The Prince will be accompanied by his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles. Their visit is part of their 10-day tour of four nations — Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday.

The Prince will meet PM Modi and discuss a wide range of issues, including climate change, sustainable development goals, economic cooperation and the upcoming CHOGM meet, which will take place in April 2018.

