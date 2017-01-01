Prime Minister’s announcements open avenues for poor: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday hailed announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. (Express Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday hailed announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. (Express Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday hailed announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation as “great steps” towards opening avenues for the lower section of the country. “The Prime Minister opened avenues for the poor, the farmers and the youths of this country after the record availability of money in the banks following demonetisation. These are great steps for the lower section of the country,” he said.

Shah said he is getting messages from people across the country, welcoming the steps taken by the Prime Minister. Referring to the announcements, he said the farmers have got a “big gift” and the dream of urban and rural poor people of owning houses will also be fufilled.

BJP leader and Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu also welcomed the announcements. “I specially thank PM @narendramodi (sic)for reducing interest rate on housing. A big boost to housing sector & big boon to the poor & middle class. Every segment has been taken care of, the poor, middle class, senior citizens, women, farmer, small&medium entrepreneurs #TransformingIndia

“PM @narendramodi has lived up to the expectations of the nation and proved that he is real messiah of poor,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Shah said, “PM @narendramodi has given a futuristic & visionary address to the nation, sharing a series of welcome initiatives for poor & farmers.

He said the announcements will give a strong impetus towards giving housing to the poor, the neo-middle and the middle class.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also lauded the announcements made by the Prime Minister.

“The concessions announced by him will go a long way in bettering the lot of the people. The reduced interest rate on housing loans will cut down the EMI. His endorsement of the proposal for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would help change the course of polity in the country,” he said in a statement.