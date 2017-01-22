Prime Minister respects Tamil culture: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. (File photo) Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. (File photo)

With the Centre facing flak for not issuing an ordinance for conduct of Jallikattu, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘explained’ the legal situation in this regard but fully backed the state’s efforts to hold the bull taming sport. Modi respects the Tamil culture and explained to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam the legal situation in the Centre’s inability to promulgate an ordinance, he said.

“Explaining the legal situation (matter being sub-judice) with the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi had told him that it would be appropriate for the state government to issue the ordinance and had said he would totally support and cooperate,” Radhakrishnan said in a statement here.

The ordinance could therefore see the light of the day in 30 hours, he said and thanked the Prime Minister “on behalf of Tamils” for this.

Thanking those who have struggled for this “historic moment”, the BJP leader said he let ‘tears of joy’ seeing the sport being conducted in the state today.

He also urged the protesters to withdraw their agitation across the state, including on the Marina Beach here.