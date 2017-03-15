Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet: Full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was give the additional charge of defence ministry after Manohar Parrikar quit the portfolio to become the chief minister of Goa. Parrikar’s stint as defence minister saw a number of terror attacks including those Uri and Pathankot. However, it was during Parrikar’s tenure that the Army successfully conducted surgical strikes across the LoC in retaliation of various ceasefire violations and militant attacks in Kashmir.

Here is the portfolio of the Union Council of Ministers:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

— Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

— Department of Atomic Energy

— Department of Space

Cabinet Ministers

— Rajnath Singh: Home Affairs

— Sushma Swaraj: External Affairs

— Arun Jaitley: Finance Corporate Affairs, Defence

— M Venkaiah Naidu: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation |Information & Broadcasting

— Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways Shipping

— Suresh Prabhu: Railways

— D. V. Sadananda Gowda: Statistics & Programme Implementation

— Uma Bharati: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

— Najma A. Heptulla: Minority Affairs

— Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

— Kalraj Mishra: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women & Child Development

— Ananth Kumar: Chemicals & Fertilizers | Parliamentary Affairs

— Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law & Justice | Electronics & Information Technology

— Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health & Family Welfare

— Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil Aviation

—Anant Geete: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises

— Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries

— Narendra Singh Tomar: Rural Development | Panchayati Raj | Drinking Water & Sanitation

— Chaudhary Birender Singh: Steel

— Jual Oram: Tribal Affairs

— Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

— Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment

— Smriti Zubin Irani: Textiles

— Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Science & Technology | Earth Sciences

— Prakash Javadekar: Human Resource Development

Ministers of State

— Rao Inderjit Singh: Planning (Independent Charge) | Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation

— Bandaru Dattatreya: Labour & Employment (Independent Charge)

— Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)

— Vijay Goel: Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) | Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

— Shripad Yesso Naik: AAYUSH (Independent Charge)

— Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

— Piyush Goyal: Power (Independent Charge) Coal (Independent Charge) New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) Mines (Independent Charge)

— Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space

— Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

— Mahesh Sharma: Culture (Independent Charge) Tourism (Independent Charge)

— Manoj Sinha: Communications (Independent Charge) Railways

— Anil Madhav Dave: Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge)

— General V. K. Singh: External Affairs

— Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Finance

— Faggan Singh Kulaste: Health & Family Welfare

— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs | Parliamentary Affairs

— SS Ahluwalia: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Parliamentary Affairs

— Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice & Empowerment

— Ram Kripal Yadav: Rural Development

— Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

— Giriraj Singh: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

— Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Home Affairs

— G M Siddeshwara: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises

— Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Drinking Water & Sanitation

— Rajen Gohain: Railways

— Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Panchayati Raj

— MJ Akbar: External Affairs

— Upendra Kushwaha: Human Resources Development

— Radhakrishnan P: Road Transport & Highways | Shipping

— Kiren Rijiju: Home Affairs

— Krishan Pal: Social Justice & Empowerment

— Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Tribal Affairs

— Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

— Vishnu Deo Sai: Steel

— Sudarshan Bhagat: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

— Y S Chowdary: Science & Technology | Earth Science

— Jayant Sinha: Civil Aviation

— Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Information & Broadcasting

— Babul Supriyo: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation

— Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food Processing Industries

— Vijay Sampla: Social Justice & Empowerment

— Arjun Ram Meghwal: Finance | Corporate Affairs

— Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Human Resource Development

— Ajay Tamta: Textiles

— Krishna Raj: Women & Child Development

— Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Chemicals & Fertilizers

— Anupriya Patel: Health & Family Welfare

— CR Chaudhary: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

— P P Chaudhary: Law & Justice Electronics & Information Technology

— Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Defence

