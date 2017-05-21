Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kutch-Saurashtra tomorrow

PM Modi will lay foundation for six projects . PM Modi will lay foundation for six projects .

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will inaugurate a pumping station on Kutch branch canal of Narmada project near Bhachau town in Kutch district and will lay the foundation stone for six projects of Kandla Port Trust (KPT), worth around Rs 1,000 crore, when he will be visiting the Saurashtra-Kutch region on Monday.

Modi will land at Bhuj airport on Monday and then fly to Gandhidham where he will lay the foundation stone for Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre. The KPT is constructing the convention centre at a cost of Rs 15.26 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for two cargo berths at Kandla port to be built at a cost of Rs 531 crore. He will hand over papers for purchase of two mobile harbour cranes for Kandla port. These cranes will be purchased at a cost of Rs 94 crore. He is also scheduled to address a public gathering at Gandhidham.

From Gandhidham, the PM will fly to Bhachau and dedicate a pumping station to the nation. He will also address a public meeting near the pumping station.

The pumping house has been constructed at a cost of Rs 148 crore. It will lift water 18 metre high and flow it in the KBC section flowing towards Anjar and Mandvi.

“The Bhachua pumping station will pump water till the tail of the KBC, which is 357 km long, out of which, construction has been completed for 266 km,” B Srinivasan, superintending engineer of the KBC said.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Kutch after becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

He had visited the area in December 2015 to address a conference of director generals of police.

