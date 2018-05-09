Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News
  • Prime Minister Modi to visit J-K on May 19

Prime Minister Modi to visit J-K on May 19

PM Modi will inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula, as also attend a university convocation, according to officials.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 5:09:39 am
PM Modi on Karnataka's Bagalkot’s Mudhol dogs PM Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days on May 19 to inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula, as also attend a university convocation, according to officials.

The 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project, whose progress was monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office, is located at Bandipora in north Kashmir. It envisages diversion of the water of Kishanganga river to underground powerhouse through a 23.25-km tunnel to generate 1713 million units per annum.

Later in the day, Modi is expected to fly to Leh, where he is likely to participate in the 100th anniversary celebrations of Kushak Bakula, officials said. The next day, Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now