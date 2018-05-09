Prime Minister Modi to visit J-K on May 19

PM Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu PM Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days on May 19 to inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula, as also attend a university convocation, according to officials.

The 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project, whose progress was monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office, is located at Bandipora in north Kashmir. It envisages diversion of the water of Kishanganga river to underground powerhouse through a 23.25-km tunnel to generate 1713 million units per annum.

Later in the day, Modi is expected to fly to Leh, where he is likely to participate in the 100th anniversary celebrations of Kushak Bakula, officials said. The next day, Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu, officials said.

