Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in Prakash Parva celebrations in Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will be participating in the main function of Prakash Parva celebrations in Patna. This function has been organised to commemorate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj.

Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations. He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv.

Besides Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal several Union Minsters including Ravi Shankar Prasad , Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate the Prakash parv celebrations.