PM Narendra Modi reaches Bengaluru to inaugurate 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday to inaugurate the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The prime minister was received at the airport by the Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with several other ministers. PM Modi will inaugurate the main convention today along with his Portuguese counterpart Dr Antonio Costa who is the chief guest for the event.

Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin, along with Union Minister Vijay Goel, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh and Karantaka ministers R.V. Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge inaugurated the the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas on the first day of the event. President Pranab Mukherjee is slated to confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on Monday.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event is held annually in the country on January 9 to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India. It is considered to be an important convention to build a platform for engagement between Central and state governments with Overseas Indian Community.

