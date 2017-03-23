PM Narendra Modi greets Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan’s National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan’s National Day and said India wants to have good neighbourly relations with it in an “environment free from terror and violence”, a development that comes amid continued strain in ties between the two countries. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi wrote a letter to Sharif to wish him on the Pakistan National Day.

In the letter, Modi said India wants to have good relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, the sources said.

President Pranab Mukherjee also sent a message to his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain yesterday, saying India is committed to building ties with Pakistan in an environment free from terror and violence.

The Indian leaders’ greetings come amid unease in Indo-Pak ties following a series of terrorist attacks on army camps and tension along the border due to frequent ceasefire violations.

Pakistan’s National Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that spurred efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

