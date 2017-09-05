Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for first bilateral visit to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Myanmar in 2014 for the ASEAN Summit. However, this is his first bilateral visit to Myanmar. (Picture for representation) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Myanmar in 2014 for the ASEAN Summit. However, this is his first bilateral visit to Myanmar. (Picture for representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for his three-day bilateral visit to Myanmar. Though Modi visited Myanmar in 2014 during the ASEAN Summit, this would be his first bilateral visit to India’s eastern bordering country.

Modi will meet Myanmar’s President U Htin Kyaw and is expected to discuss a number of issues, including trade, regional security and border peace. He is also expected to meet Nobel Laureate State Counsellor and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. The two Burmese leaders visited India last year and held discussions with PM Modi.

Myanmar is an important trade partner of India and strengthening those relationships will be of a high priority for the Prime Minister. The bilateral trade between the countries now stands at $2.2 billion. India has also invested in government-funded infrastructure projects in Myanmar following the end of an internal political and military crisis in the country. The trilateral highway that is expected to come up for discussion connects India, Burma and Thailand and hence will be a key part of the trade discussions.

The PM is also scheduled to visit the city of Bagan where the famed Ananda Temple is located. Indian government and the Archeological Survey of India have collaborated extensively with the Burmese government to restore and revive the pagodas, murals and other heritage structures which were ruined in the earthquake that hit the region in 2016. The visit will culminate in the city of Yangon.

The visit comes amid a volatile security situation in the country which is witnessing a mass exodus of Rohingyas to nearby Bangladesh. A sizeable part of the community has also taken refuge in India as well. It is expected that the talks will touch upon these issues as well. An added concern is that the violence in Rakhine has the potential to affect the transport corridor being built that connects the Indian-built port Sittwe. It also links India’s northeastern states to the region so the violence could pose a direct impact to the economy of the Indian states as well.

