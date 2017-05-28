PM Modi’s five Mann ki Baat episodes in 2017: Here is what he focused on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his first Mann ki Baat address after completing three years in government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed constructive criticism from the public, saying that it strengthens the democracy.

PM Modi’s addresses have always centred around specific issues and he stuck to the tradition this time as well. We take a look at the last five Mann ki Baat episodes and recap what the prime minister had said.

May 28, 2017: In his address, he spoke on topics like the independence movement, peaceful coexistence of people following different faiths, Swachh Bharat and waste management. The prime minister began his address greeting the nation on the occasion of Ramzan and praised India’s rich and diverse culture.

April 30, 2017: The prime minister spoke against the VIP culture, saying that no individual can use red beacons as the government will now focus on EPI (Every Person Important) instead of VIP (Very Important Person). He also said that he got an overwhelming response for his public appeal against food wastage. PM Modi urged the youth to step out of their comfort zone and experience new things during the summer vacation. Climate change and rising temperatures were among the issue touched by PM Modi.

March 26, 2017: This episode followed the historic victory of the party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. PM Modi said that the 125 crore Indians want a “Bhavya and Divya Bharat”. Sharing his ‘New India’ vision, PM Modi said that despite their differences, Indians always help the needy. He also asked the public to pay school fees, pay for medicines or items from fair price shops or purchase air and train tickets digitally to support the government in its fight against black money. He urged people to adopt digital payments options.

February 25, 2017: This episode was aired at a time when parties were busy campaigning for the assembly polls. The Centre had to seek permission from the Election Commission of India to broadcast the Mann ki Baat address. In his address, PM Modi congratulated the families of gallantry award winners. He praised ISRO for its world record satellite launch, and asked more women to come ahead and join the space agency. He also spoke about the successful test firing of the Ballistic Interceptor Missile. PM Modi praised India’s blind cricket team on winning the world cup.

January 30, 2017: The first address of the calendar year focused on students and, particularly, those who were preparing for their class X and Class XII board examinations. He urged the students to focus on studies and refrain from cheating in the exams. He said that the students should rather enjoy appearing for exams than treating it as a burden.

