Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks IAS trainees to research governance issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interaction with IAS officer trainees here and asked them to research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand those well. He held the interaction with over 360 officer trainees of the 92nd Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a day ahead of his address to them. During the four-hour interaction in four groups, a variety of subjects such as administration, governance, technology and policy-making came up, according to a PMO statement.

“Officers shared their own experiences, which were very constructive,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister urged the officer trainees to express their ideas and thoughts to him frankly and without fear, the PMO statement said.

He also stressed on the need for them to develop a national vision, the PMO said.

The discussions were marked by a large degree of experience-sharing.

The prime minister also interacted with faculty members of the academy, who gave him an overview of the work being done there, to train India’s civil servants, the statement said.

He also visited the state-of-the-art Gandhi Smriti Library at LBSNAA and attended a short cultural programme by the officer trainees.

Earlier, on arrival at the academy, Modi offered floral tributes on the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

