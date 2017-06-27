Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands: Here’s what is on the agenda

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is received by Dutch Finance Minister Bert Koenders. (Source: Twitter/@PIB_India) PM Narendra Modi arrives in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is received by Dutch Finance Minister Bert Koenders. (Source: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Amsterdam on Tuesday, the last leg of his three-nation tour. The two countries are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties this year. On landing in the country, PM Modi tweeted in Dutch and English, “This is a visit of immense importance, which will lead to cementing ties with a valued friend.” Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold talks with his counterpart H E Mark Rutte today, during which the two will review bilateral relations.

In a Facebook post ahead of his visit PM Modi said he looks forward to discussing important global issues with his Rutte, including counter-terrorism and climate change. He will also call on King Willem-Alexander and meet Queen Maxima.

The Netherlands is India’s sixth largest trading partner in the European Union and its fifth largest investment partner globally. Netherlands also has the second largest Indian diaspora in Europe. Calling economic engagement with Netherlands a “win-win proposition”, PM Modi said, “Economic relations form the core of our bilateral relations. The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay added, “A large number of Dutch companies are active in India. A significant number of Indian companies are based in The Netherlands, so we look forward to boosting economic corporation and relations, bilateral trade and relations, and also cooperation in other areas too.” Also read: Modi Trump meet – Trade, energy, terrorism — what unfolded during the White House talks

PM Modi will meet the CEOs of major Dutch companies, and pitch for investments in India. He will also address the Indian community in the country.

Modi’s visit, the first as Prime Minister, comes nearly 13 years after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the country to participate in the 5th India-EU Summit. Rutte, however, visited India in June 2015, accompanied by a large trade delegation.

Prior to his visit, PM Modi went to Portugal, where he met Prime Minister Antonio Costa, and the United States, where he held talks with US President Donald Trump.

