‘Na goli se, na gaali se…’ Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag hoisting ceremony. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag hoisting ceremony. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on the occasion of 71st Independence Day at the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort. In his speech he paid tributes to the freedom fighters and all the citizens who fought for the freedom of the nation. He expressed his gratitude towards the security forces who continue to protect the borders and work to maintain the order within the country. Addressing the nation for the fourth time since he took office in 2014, the Prime Minister called upon the citizens to perform their duties towards the nation and co-operate to work towards a common goal of peace, harmony and development in the country.

Here are some of the top quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech:

* “We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India’s freedom,” the Prime Minister said.

*“There is no one big or small… everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation.”

* “People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur.”

* “This is a special year- 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav.”

*” We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India'”

“We have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’ (there can be a change)- this attitude will help us as a nation.”

*”Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today.”

* “India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so.”

We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Na goli se na gali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagane se. (Kashmir’s problems can be solved only with embracing the people of Kashmir, not with bullets or abuses)”

* “Kaale dhan aur bhrashtachar k khilaf hamari ladai jari rahegi…hum technology ke sath paardarshita laane ki disha me kaam kar rahe hain. (The fight against black money and corruption will go on…we are working towards use of technology to bring tranparency.)”

* “There is no question of being soft on terrorism or terrorists.”

*न्यू इंडिया लोकतंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ताकत… लोकतंत्र सिर्फ मत पत्र तक सीमित नहीं

