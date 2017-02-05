Prime Minister Modi to address 4 rallies in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Uttarakhand starting February 10 to drum up support for BJP for the February 15 Assembly elections in the state.

Watch what else is in the news

The Prime Minister will start with a rally in Haridwar on February 10 to be followed by another in Pithoragarh on February 11 and two each in Shrinagar and Rudrapur on February 12, state BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

The campaign scene is gradually hotting up in Uttarakhand with both BJP and Congress having already announced their election manifestos and their top brass descending upon the state one after another to hit the campaign trail.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Radha Mohan Singh have already addressed rallies in different parts of the state to garner support for BJP. Congress star campaigners Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are also likely to address elections rallies in the state over the next few days.