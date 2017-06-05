Latest News
  • PM Modi, President Mukherjee applaud ISRO on GSAT-19, ‘heaviest’ satellite, launch

Prime Minister Modi described the achievement as 'significant' that makes India capable of launching the next generation vehicles to space. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2017 6:54 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated ISRO on its achievements in launching one of its heaviest communication satellites, the GSAT-19 on Monday. The ISRO has added another feather in its cap after launching the heaviest satellite that could revolutionise communications in near future.

Commending the dedicated scientists of ISRO on the occasion, the prime minister described the achievement as significant that makes India capable of launching the next generation vehicles to space.

Congratulations to the dedicated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

 

President Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO on the historic launch of GSLV-Mk III. The president describes the event as a proud moment for India.

 

 

GSAT-19 satellite has a lift-off mass of 3136 kg that was configured around the ISRO’s standard I-3K bus. GSAT-19  carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components. GSAT 19, after its separation from the GSLV MkIII in GTO, will use its own propulsion system.

GSLV MkIII is a three stage vehicle that has been designed to carry heavy communication satellite up to 4000 kg into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

  1. V
    Vishwas Patil
    Jun 5, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    Proud of ISRO. Suggest Modi Govt. to offer special incentives to this superb ISRO staff. May be free homes in a city of their choice? Their ries are peanuts compared to NASA.
