Prime Minister: GST will go down in history as great symbol of federalism

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the consensus on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would “go down in history as a great illustration of cooperative federalism”, while crediting state chief ministers for keeping aside political and ideological differences to arrive at a common ground. Modi said that the GST reflected the spirit of “one nation, one aspiration, one determination”.

Modi delivered the opening remarks at the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by several chief ministers and Cabinet ministers. Among the non-BJP chief ministers were Punjab’s Captain Amarinder Singh, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Tripura’s Manik Sarkar and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah.

The council, which is the apex body of the Niti Aayog, is headed by the Prime Minister and includes all chief ministers and the Aayog’s members. Modi highlighted that there has been a 40 per cent increase in overall fund allocation to states between 2014-15 and 2016-17, and urged them to speed up capital expenditure and infrastructure creation. According to an official statement, he said that only 25 per cent of the enhanced fund allocation was tied to central schemes, declining from 40 per cent of the earlier allocation.

At what was the third meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council since its inception, Modi said that the assembly of chief ministers was an opportunity for exchanging views on policies and their implementations, apart from discussing and reflecting on ways to prepare India for changing global trends. Modi also discussed the three-year action plan prepared by the Centre’s thinktank at the meeting, at a time when there is no replacement for the country’s development strategy in place with the twelfth five-year plan having ended on March 31.

In addition to the action plan, the Niti Aayog is also working on preparing a 15-year vision document, and a seven-year National Development Agenda. At the Sunday meeting, the Aayog’s vice chairman Arvind Panagariya presented a roadmap for the rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the vision document, which comprises the seven-year strategy and the three-year action plan. Further, a presentation on the roadmap of doubling farmers’ income was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Modi said that the vision of ‘New India’ could be realised only through the combined efforts of all states and chief ministers. He said that the chief ministers need not come to the Aayog for approval of budgets or plans, adding that the body had gone beyond relying on government inputs and taken on board a number of outside specialists, experts and young professionals.

The Prime Minister also asked all chief ministers to carry forward the debate and discussion on conducting simultaneous elections across the country, the statement said. Modi emphasised that with the ending of distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure, based on the Rangarajan Committee recommendations, the focus would be on distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand, and administrative overheads on the other.

