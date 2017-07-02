Prime accused in murder of live-in partner held

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A person, allegedly the main accused in the murder of a woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship, was arrested on Sunday from Domjur in Howrah district, the police said. Manirul Islam Mollah alias Bablu (29), allegedly the prime accused in the murder of the woman, a sex worker, with whom he was living in at Burtolla in north Kolkata, was arrested from his hideout in Domjur early this morning, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Mollah, a fruit seller by profession, hailed from the South 24-Parganas district, the same district as the victim did.

A primary probe suggested that the two were in a relationship. They fell out over the continuation of the woman as a sex-worker, which Mollah had objected.

The body of the 29-year-old sex worker was found at her home in Sonagachi, the city’s red light area, early last month and her live-in partner Mollah was found absconding.

